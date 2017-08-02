After being among the first credible sources on the interwebs to reveal essential design details of both Apple’s iPhone 8 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, the fruitful MobileFun – Olixar alliance may have just spawned yet another big visual leak of an unreleased high-end handset.

The mobile accessories retailer and manufacturer are now partnering on early pre-orders of Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 cases and covers. These can be purchased in the US and UK for prices ranging from $5.99 to $10.56 a pop, though regardless of the two companies’ reputation and past reliability, you should probably hold off on pulling the trigger here.

It’s impossible to be 100 percent sure of the ports, various openings, holes and labels present on devices likely rolling out a couple of months down the line.

For instance, the headphone jack’s death on another popular mobile product family seems pretty much etched in stone, but maybe, just maybe Google will reconsider the divisive call at the last minute.

Meanwhile, we can’t help but notice the rear-facing LED flash is positioned to the other side of the main camera compared to (@On) leaked CAD renders from last week. A small, trivial difference in terms of user experience and functionality, this may however suggest we’re still looking at a guessing game when all is said and done.

It also remains to be seen if the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will essentially look the same, size notwithstanding, while the extra-large single camera lens on the back, shortened glass window, circular fingerprint scanner and slim screen bezels at the front are possibly our only truly sure bets at the moment.