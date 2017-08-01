Windows 10 Mobile has had some admirable clingers-on over the past couple of years since Microsoft last had a flagship release. But as the decline of the company’s involvement in mobile is made more apparent, apparent, too, is the end coming for this hardcore user base. These days, that is proving especially stressful for T-Mobile customers.

The carrier’s account management app for the Windows Phone platform is slated for end of life on August 25, according to a pre-boot splash screen on the app — those left on the platform will have to go to the T-Mobile site.

As Windows Central notes, the Un-carrier had sold its last Alcatel Idol 4S with Windows 10 unit back in April. Since then, Windows 10 Mobile hardware has been kaput. And as it stands, Microsoft is moving on to Azure and XBOX for profit purposes.