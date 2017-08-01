Spotify subtly updates subscriber count to 60 million
Over 60 million accounts receivable to Spotify are paying for the right to stream over 30 million songs ad-free.
The Sweden-based company updated the subscriber count yesterday to wrap July with a milestone. The base reportedly grew by 10 million over the course of about five whole months — previously, it was on a six-month pace for that gain. No change was made to the marker on total monthly active user base which stands at over 140 million as of June 15.
In April, the music streaming service added 33 more markets to its portfolio, bringing the total to 60. The company is expected to either directly list with a bourse or commit an initial public offering by the end of the year.
