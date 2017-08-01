Android

Software updates go on as Nextbit Robin support ends as promised

There’s been quite the sensation today over the end of support for the Nextbit Robin. This hurdle was coming for us since Nextbit’s parent company, Razer, announced the news last month. But what’s done is done. The best we can hope for now is a gaming… thing…. soon.

But for those still left hanging with some technical support questions, you do have some amelioration: if you’re already dealing with an RMA ticket, you’ll continue tracking progress through email. You can also head to the online self-help desk or to the Razer Insider forums to see if there’s a solution that someone else has found for your issue.

Finally, Nextbit and Razer will continue to supply software updates to the Robin through to two years after its initial release.

