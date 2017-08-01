Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ get ‘Daydream-ready’ software updates, this time for real
There’s been a bit of a cold war situation brewing between longtime partners Google and Samsung these past couple of years, as the latter smartphone and smartwatch manufacturer tried to reduce its reliance on the search giant’s essential mobile software services and apps.
Of course, Android is light years away from Tizen in terms of functionality and mainstream adoption, although the chaebol’s wearable Gear family continues to prove the underdog OS has tremendous potential.
Bixby, which went straight for Google Assistant’s jugular, also showed decent potential at first, at least on paper, so far failing to take off in the real world. Finally, when it comes to VR competition, the two tech giants sure took their sweet time, ultimately agreeing and delivering on a collaboration promise.
As such, Galaxy S8 and S8+ users can choose to pair their precious new high-end phone with either a Gear VR headset co-manufactured by Samsung and Oculus or a Google-produced Daydream View shell.
While T-Mobile and Verizon rushed to announce OS updates enabling Daydream support on their respective GS8 variants before everything was kosher, Google waited until yesterday to make the rollouts official on Twitter.
This time, the Galaxy S8 duo can install necessary Daydream apps from the Play Store, though many users are still complaining of compatibility issues. Google VR Twitter handlers admit the “update will take time to finish rolling out”, but at least it’s closer than ever before. The timing isn’t half bad either, with the Daydream View headset sold for $59 instead of its regular $79 price on Amazon and Best Buy at the moment.