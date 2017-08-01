If there’s something Evan Blass enjoys more than raining on the parades of Android smartphone manufacturers with super-high-quality visual leaks of highly anticipated unreleased devices, that’s probably flooding our Twitter feeds by revealing one… covert… render… at… a… time.

Not that we’re complaining. If anything, the master leaker was kind enough to offer us a full frontal look at the impending Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in Midnight Black yesterday, followed by the phablet’s most comprehensive photoshoot yet mere hours later.

A bunch of sharp, sleek images created for the press to share come August 23 are already out, showing off every side of the black and gold Note 8, along with matching S Pens. No way to tell if the stylus accessory is changed in any meaningful manner from the ones accompanying the Note 5 or 7, while the gargantuan phone predictably looks similar to the Galaxy S8+.

Tipped as ever so slightly larger by the same expert in Samsung Unpacked party-pooping back in June, the Galaxy Note 8 controversially retains the divisive rear-mounted fingerprint scanner positioned right next to a new and exciting dual camera arrangement. Oh, well, at least the shooter and biometric sensor are separated by a dual flash system this time around.

Speaking of sensors, the Note 8 appears to borrow the busy top front bezel of the GS8, iris recognition technology likely included, with no noticeable additions. The borders are just as slim, of course, but the corners look much sharper to, well, help us distinguish between the two flagship phones from technically different families.