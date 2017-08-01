Android

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the fact that Daydream VR capabilities have finally arrived to the Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+. Then we talk about the new BlackBerry KEYone Limited Edition, and why it matters. The LG V30 follows as we get more information on all its possible camera improvements. The iPhone 8 is next as we hear screen resolution, double-tap to wake, no Touch ID and more. We end today’s show talking about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and its final possible renders.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ get ‘Daydream-ready’ software updates, this time for real
BlackBerry KEYone Limited Edition Black for India ditches silver accents, packs 4GB RAM
LG V30 moves one step closer to design confirmation, rear camera aperture tipped as industry-leading
Treasure trove of Apple-leaked iPhone 8 info includes screen resolution, tap to wake, no sign of Touch ID
It’s still raining Galaxy Note 8 renders: this time, in both black and gold, with matching S Pens

