If you didn’t think Sprint was on the edge of something when it went all-in on leasing its phones, perhaps Microsoft is just going through a tizzy here. But the idea is that a constant monthly revenue stream will make the company money and flex customers’ options for computing. Corporate Vice President for devices marketing Liz Hamren announced that the United States will see two new programs that will allow buyers of the Surface Laptop, Surface Pro, Surface Book or Surface Studio to update their hardware at a frequent clip with some ease.

Surface Plus offers consumers a 24-month financing program with zero APR on the device purchased. Participants can turn in their good-condition device after 18 months for an upgraded version of their device. More standard amenities include a year of free walk-up support at Microsoft Stores and remote assistance and a 30-day no-risk return window.

Surface Plus for Business takes the above, but can apply multiple devices down to a single contract. Enterprise consumers looking to get a Surface Hub can also take advantage of this financing. The payment terms can extend from 18 months to 24 months and even to 30 months with options to upgrade after two-thirds of the 18- and 24-month terms have elapsed. Customers can add or subtract devices to the contract at anytime. A fleet-wide subscription to Office 365 for Business is available for $8.25 per user per month and there’s also an extended support service plan with accidental damage protection.

The programs are available from today.