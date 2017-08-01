It seems more and more likely that Samsung will soon unveil a slightly oversized Galaxy S8+ with S Pen support, dual cameras and sharper edges dubbed Galaxy Note 8, and in response, LG may not stray too far from the design language of the G6 either for its own H2 2017 flagship Android release.

It was only a couple of months back that a dramatic Second Screen vision appeared plausible for the impending LG V30, but in the end, both slide-out and “ticker” approaches have been abandoned. There’s nothing special around the selfie camera either, with just the one straightforward 6-inch display reportedly in tow, largely free of unnecessary bezels.

The latest trustworthy visual leak confirms the traditional, broadly familiar construction, even if it lacks detail. That’s because it’s merely a loose sketch purportedly extracted from the unreleased phone’s user manual.

Still, all the important elements are there, from a smoothly curved body to slim screen borders, a familiar but lightly revamped rear-facing dual cam setup, circular fingerprint scanner and LG logo.

Perhaps the biggest LG V30 story of the day (week?) however hails from a different source, close to tech publication Slashgear, which claims this bad boy’s “normal” rear shooter will offer f/1.6 aperture aiming to set a new standard for low-light smartphone photography.

That’s up from f/1.8 on both the V20 and G6, and it would even eclipse the f/1.7 aperture of Galaxy S8’s solitary main camera in terms of shutter speed and image clarity, regardless of lighting conditions. Next to this “standard-angle” optical powerhouse, you’ll also get a wide-angle lens, though its specifications remain under wraps for the time being.