HTC U11 files at the FCC to allow for Bluetooth 5.0 support
Bluetooth 5 is here with more space and speed for data to tunnel through from device to device and the Snapdragon 835 is one of the chipsets to support it. Some phones with the Snap 835, though, don’t support the new standard… at least out of the box. The Moto Z2 Force ships with Bluetooth 4.2, but Motorola is promising a firmware update to activate Bluetooth 5 support in the near future.
The same will apparently happen to the HTC U11. According to changes filed with the FCC, the company is noting that a major change to the device’s radio frequency output through a software update.
The major change is to enable bluetooth 5.0 by software without any hardware change. The source code/SW file about this SW enabling will ONLY be held by HTC Corporation and it is IMPOSSIBLE to release these source code/SW file to any other third party to affect the RF function, power, or rating of this device.
Can’t jump the gun on this one, we guess. But we’ll look forward to the speeds sooner or later.