Front of Galaxy Note 8 pictured in leak from Blass

Well-sourced tech reporter Evan Blass has put out an image onto Twitter of what he purports to be the front side of the Galaxy Note 8 in Midnight Black.

Its appearance features sharper corner radii for a relatively squared-off look to the device.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 (in Midnight Black) pic.twitter.com/QZii9xFarQ — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 31, 2017

It doesn’t necessarily give off the impression of a media consumption powerhouse as Samsung would like for it do, but it does bring to mind a more serious approach to mobile task-taking. Remember that an S Pen will come along with this device.

Comparing them with the softer curves of the Galaxy S8 — as Amish R. Desai has done using an @evleaks leaked picture — gives us an idea of how stark the image is with relevance. You can even see that the rounded corners of the displays correspond to the device’s corners.

At least one thing that’s stayed the same is the display aspect ratio. Well, just about, as far as our eyes are concerned. The good money’s on the exact 18.5:9 proportion moving onto the Note 8.

It is expected that we should see much of the same equipment on the top-side bay as we did on the Galaxy S8 — that includes the iris scanner. Much will be confirmed at the Note 8’s launch event on August 23.

As a lark, we’ll end this story on a satirical note.