How ironic is it that arguably the best BlackBerry-branded phone in ages doesn’t technically come from factories operated by the Canadian mobile business legend? Folks up north may find it straight up infuriating that they still can’t purchase an unlocked TCL-made KEYone while India gears up for the local launch of a “distinctly different” model with added style and power.

Not only is the “limited edition” BlackBerry KEYone for India designed, manufactured and sold by Optiemus Infracom Ltd rather than TCL, also going for a classy all-black look instead of combining the dark shade with silver sides, strips and accents.

Perhaps more importantly, at least for spec junkies, this full-ebony KEYone variant packs 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, up from 3 and 32 gigs respectively on the “international” SKU.

It’s the label’s first dual SIM-supporting device in the world’s second-most populous country as well, and the possibility to simultaneously slot two SIM cards into the touchscreen/QWERTY keyboard hybrid is also missing everywhere else.

In short, the BlackBerry KEYone Limited Edition Black is significantly better than the standard version, as well as arguably more elegant, going on sale exclusively through Amazon India come August 8, at a reasonable price of Rs 39,990. That roughly equates to $625, which we can probably agree is hardly too much to ask with a high-res 4.5-inch touchscreen in tow, stellar productivity, extra-lengthy battery life, Android 7.1 Nougat software, various security enhancements, and respectable 12/8MP cameras.