In another teaser gone missing for ASUS, the company has sent “Save the Date” invitations to an event in Pasay, Philippines on August 19. This adds on top of a September 21 event expected in Rome regarding what we expect to be the ZenFone 4V.

The ZenFone 4 series of devices has been slow to rollout — currently three months behind an original schedule — and, with this being August 1, is set to grow later. So, will we see the main ZenFone 4 model come up to bat? We aren’t sure.

All we know is that the ZenTalk forum post regarding this “Save the Date” announcement has been removed from public viewing, so take a wild guess and we’ll see you in 18 days.