While we aren’t able to confirm that the above image was sourced from Weibo, Dutch outlet TechTastic was able to source a picture of glass overlays for what we suppose are the iPhone 8 (right) and the Galaxy Note 8 (left). And there’s a whole bunch of salt to be taken anyways since the two devices have yet to be released, so keep that in mind.

In any case, there are a couple of thoughts you’ll want to take with you in assess:

The iPhone 8’s display diameter is rumored to be 5.8 inches while the Galaxy Note 8’s count is said to be at 6.3 inches.

Both appear to have similar aspect ratios and curved glass — one panel more subtly than the other.

The Note 8 definitely has more bezels than the iPhone 8.

Keep in mind that the design conforms to the Galaxy S8’s lead and the Note’s general phablet form factor and includes a silo for the S Pen stylus. The iPhone 8’s

The two devices are said to share quite a few hardware features like an iris scanner, dual cameras and perhaps a fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy Note 8 will launch August 23 and may ship in pulses through September. The iPhone 8 may launch early in September and see shipments closer to November.