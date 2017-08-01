A visual reminder that the Galaxy Note 8 will be bigger than iPhone 8
While we aren’t able to confirm that the above image was sourced from Weibo, Dutch outlet TechTastic was able to source a picture of glass overlays for what we suppose are the iPhone 8 (right) and the Galaxy Note 8 (left). And there’s a whole bunch of salt to be taken anyways since the two devices have yet to be released, so keep that in mind.
In any case, there are a couple of thoughts you’ll want to take with you in assess:
- The iPhone 8’s display diameter is rumored to be 5.8 inches while the Galaxy Note 8’s count is said to be at 6.3 inches.
- Both appear to have similar aspect ratios and curved glass — one panel more subtly than the other.
- The Note 8 definitely has more bezels than the iPhone 8.
- Keep in mind that the design conforms to the Galaxy S8’s lead and the Note’s general phablet form factor and includes a silo for the S Pen stylus. The iPhone 8’s
- The two devices are said to share quite a few hardware features like an iris scanner, dual cameras and perhaps a fingerprint sensor.
The Galaxy Note 8 will launch August 23 and may ship in pulses through September. The iPhone 8 may launch early in September and see shipments closer to November.
