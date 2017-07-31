Samsung may have caught the luxury smartwatch bug after witnessing a recent avalanche of Android Wear 2.0-powered hardware releases from traditional fashion brands with “premium” designs and exorbitant price tags.

But the self-proclaimed “luxury” Gear S3 frontier TUMI Special Edition doesn’t look “classically” luxurious, lacking lavish crystals, Swiss-made labels, fancy imprints or crazy robust build materials.

As such, it’s way more affordable than a Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon, already shipping from Best Buy and Samsung.com stateside in exchange for $449.99 a pop. That’s still a full Benjamin north of the standard Gear S3 frontier’s MSRP with no carrier commitments, so it’s natural to wonder exactly what’s revised or upgraded here.

Nothing on the inside, we’re afraid, but plenty on the outside, thanks to a “special edition watchband designed by TUMI in its signature Earl Grey colorway” and “constructed from an Italian canvas, which features a stainless-steel buckle and stitched edge detailing.”

For those unfamiliar with TUMI, the 1975-founded New Jersey company manufactures high-quality suitcases and travel gear, fetching no less than $1.8 billion in an all-cash 2016 Samsonite acquisition.

Tech enthusiasts may remember the name from several first-generation Moto Mods, none of which however sported such a distinctive TUMI look as this new limited edition Samsung Gear S3 frontier.