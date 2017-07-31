Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Nokia 8 and the recent leaks that emerged in photos. Then we talk about the LG V30 and its possible launch date world-wide. The we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active and the new renders that Evan Blass has provided. Then it’s all about the iPhone 8 and how the front design got confirmed by Apple’s own software. We end today’s show talking about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and what the dual cameras will be about.

