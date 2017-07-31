Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 dual-camera features, iPhone 8 icon & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Nokia 8 and the recent leaks that emerged in photos. Then we talk about the LG V30 and its possible launch date world-wide. The we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active and the new renders that Evan Blass has provided. Then it’s all about the iPhone 8 and how the front design got confirmed by Apple’s own software. We end today’s show talking about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and what the dual cameras will be about.

Nokia 8 inches closer to release with new gold-copper photoshoot, benchmark and pricing rumors
LG V30 tipped for September 28 US and ‘global’ launch, Korea will get the phone early
Rugged Samsung Galaxy S8 Active design rendered yet again, training manual confirms all the info
A ‘done deal’: This is the final iPhone 8 front design, confirmed by Apple, alongside Face Unlock
Possible Samsung Galaxy Note 8 dual camera features include 3x optical zoom and ‘depth application’

