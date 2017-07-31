Android

Nokia 8 inches closer to release with new gold-copper photoshoot, benchmark and pricing rumors

Contents
Advertisement

After many months of uncertain speculation and often-conflicting inside information, the story of the first flagship Nokia-branded smartphone from HMD Global has started to clear up in recent weeks.

One by one, the puzzle pieces are now falling into place, including a very plausible branding theory, official announcement timing and a premium design we can visualize with our eyes closed.

The latest unauthorized online dissemination of pre-release Nokia 8 imagery further corroborates that love-or-hate gold-copper color combo, along with fairly chunky screen bezels by today’s high-end standards, a side-mounted home button and dual rear-facing camera arrangement.

Zeiss labels are still nowhere to be found around the handheld’s main shooter, suggesting this is yet another super-early prototype product. Then again, the device does boot up, so maybe HMD’s partnership with the German optical specialist will only bear fruit further down the line.

Meanwhile, a Nokia 9 benchmark logged earlier today keeps the branding mystery going. Just don’t expect two separate flagship HMD launches anytime soon. Either the Nokia 8 or 9 is coming, powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor in combination with 4GB RAM, also featuring a 5.3-inch Quad HD display, Android 7.1.1 Nougat, 64GB internal storage, as well as 12 or 13MP rear cameras and a single 12/13MP selfie shooter.

Last but not least, sketchy rumors out of Romania hint at recommended Eastern European pricing of €520, down from €590, as suggested in Scandinavia a little while ago. Both figures could prove authentic, of course, translating to anywhere between $500 and $600 stateside. The closer to $500, the better chances this has of measuring up to costlier, prettier new hero devices from Samsung or LG.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
58%
Like It
27%
Want It
0%
Had It
8%
Hated It
8%
Via
Mobilissimo
Source
ITHome
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, HMD, HMD Global, News, Nokia, Nokia 8, Nokia 9, Rumors, Zeiss
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).