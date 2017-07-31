After many months of uncertain speculation and often-conflicting inside information, the story of the first flagship Nokia-branded smartphone from HMD Global has started to clear up in recent weeks.

One by one, the puzzle pieces are now falling into place, including a very plausible branding theory, official announcement timing and a premium design we can visualize with our eyes closed.

The latest unauthorized online dissemination of pre-release Nokia 8 imagery further corroborates that love-or-hate gold-copper color combo, along with fairly chunky screen bezels by today’s high-end standards, a side-mounted home button and dual rear-facing camera arrangement.

Zeiss labels are still nowhere to be found around the handheld’s main shooter, suggesting this is yet another super-early prototype product. Then again, the device does boot up, so maybe HMD’s partnership with the German optical specialist will only bear fruit further down the line.

Meanwhile, a Nokia 9 benchmark logged earlier today keeps the branding mystery going. Just don’t expect two separate flagship HMD launches anytime soon. Either the Nokia 8 or 9 is coming, powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor in combination with 4GB RAM, also featuring a 5.3-inch Quad HD display, Android 7.1.1 Nougat, 64GB internal storage, as well as 12 or 13MP rear cameras and a single 12/13MP selfie shooter.

Last but not least, sketchy rumors out of Romania hint at recommended Eastern European pricing of €520, down from €590, as suggested in Scandinavia a little while ago. Both figures could prove authentic, of course, translating to anywhere between $500 and $600 stateside. The closer to $500, the better chances this has of measuring up to costlier, prettier new hero devices from Samsung or LG.