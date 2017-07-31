Once again, LG needs a V-series device to make up for the poor commercial performance of an oh-so-promising G-series flagship phone and reduce the financial losses of the chaebol’s perpetually unprofitable mobile division.

As the first of its kind to break cover at IFA Berlin rather than some special US event, the LG V30 is naturally expected to tackle European markets shortly after or perhaps before it launches stateside to carry on the legacy of the locally successful V20.

How about simultaneously? Does that sound like a sensible plan for everyone? Either way, it’ll have to do, according to an exclusive Android Authority report based on a mystery “internal document” shared by an anonymous inside source.

The rumored timetable includes a September 15 debut in LG’s homeland of Korea, followed by a US pre-order start just two days later. America will definitely get the V30 on September 28, if this fresh batch of credible speculation proves authentic, with some sort of a “global” rollout purportedly slated for the same day.

Knowing LG, September 28 will probably mark the beginning of the high-end handset’s global expansion, with sales to be opened across a few key European territories at best. That’s still a lot better than the V20’s total disregard for the old continent last year, and so maybe the company can actually post a profit in the mobile business between October and December 2017. The only problem is the LG V30 looks an awful lot like the unpopular G6 in plausible CAD-based renders.