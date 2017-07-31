LG is betting big on the upcoming high-end V30, despite killing the secondary screen that made the V20 and V10 special and alluring for a surprising number of US mobile consumers, also hoping the mid-range Q6 can return the company’s long-struggling mobile division to profitability.

If you consider just the specs of the recently unveiled LG Q6, there’s no chance of that happening, as the 5.5-incher packs a modest Snapdragon 435 processor. Then you have just the one 13MP rear-facing camera, 5MP selfie shooter and a respectable but far from impressive 3,000 mAh battery.

What makes this relatively budget-conscious Android 7.1 device unique is proprietary “FullVision” display technology. That’s unique in the sub-$400 segment, of course, since the pricier LG G6 was the chaebol’s first phone with super-slim screen bezels.

Speaking of retail costs, the LG Q6 is today officially slapped with a 419,100 won tag in Korea, converting to roughly $375. August 2 will see the Full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) handset launched domestically, followed by other “key markets” in Asia, as well as Europe, Middle East and the Americas in the “weeks to come.”

No US expansion guarantees yet, though “the Americas” could obviously include the land of the free, and no words on whether all these territories will also get the 4GB RAM/64GB ROM Q6+ and 2/16 gigs Q6α versions. The standard model offers 3GB memory and 32GB internal storage space, with all three shining in the build quality department too, courtesy of 7000 series aluminum and MIL-STD 810G certification.