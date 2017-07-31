Android

Lagging Nokia 3 to get Android 7.1.1 by end of August

For most of the world, welcome to the last day of July. We have a couple more weeks of relative quiet before Samsung rattles its chains in New York and then everyone else flocks to Berlin for events surrounding IFA.

Those of you who own a Nokia 3 and feel jealous about the treatment HMD Global has given to the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6, don’t worry — you’ll get yours someday, too. That day may be within the month. The “entriest”-level of the entry-level smartphones coming out of Nokia is relatively late in getting its Android 7.1.1 update.

Well, HMD’s Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas, has addressed the end to that delay in a couple of tweets.

Unfortunately, not every Nokia 3 will be updated at the same time — that timeframe is a global goal, but market-by-market availability will depend on local clearances.

And this should be past the timeframe when Android 8.0 ‘O’ will be finalized, so if you’re hoping for a quick turnaround, you might want to sit down.

