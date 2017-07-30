Unlocked Galaxy Note 8 gets look-over at FCC

The FCC’s Office of Engineering and Technology is looking through cellular test results and other certification documents for the SM-N950, what’s believed to be the main model number of the Galaxy Note 8 from Samsung.

Mandated regulatory labeling on the devices indicate that not only will these devices come onto the global unlocked market with the suffix of ‘F’. Other letters could signify different specialties per model. Some units will be manufactured in Korea (N950U) while others will come from Vietnam (N950U1 or N95oW). Demonstration units will be marked with N95oXU and come out of Vietnam.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to debut in New York at an Unpacked event on August 23.