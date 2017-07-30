Android

Unlocked Galaxy Note 8 gets look-over at FCC

Contents
Advertisement

The FCC’s Office of Engineering and Technology is looking through cellular test results and other certification documents for the SM-N950, what’s believed to be the main model number of the Galaxy Note 8 from Samsung.

Mandated regulatory labeling on the devices indicate that not only will these devices come onto the global unlocked market with the suffix of ‘F’. Other letters could signify different specialties per model. Some units will be manufactured in Korea (N950U) while others will come from Vietnam (N950U1 or N95oW). Demonstration units will be marked with N95oXU and come out of Vietnam.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to debut in New York at an Unpacked event on August 23.

 

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Phone Scoop
Source
FCC
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
certification, FCC, Galaxy Note 8, News, Rumors, Samsung, Unlocked
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.