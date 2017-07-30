The fall is not too fall away and the parts have to start coming together if there’s any chance for those flagship smartphones to ship in time. For Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, it means cranking out designs from Apple and Huawei subsidiary HiSilicon.

A report this week from Taiwan-based TechNews claims that an earlier problem that had limited production yields for 10nm fabrications — highly expected to feature in the Kirin 970 on the Huawei Mate 10 and the Apple A11 on the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus as well as the fancier iPhone 8 — is all cleared up. While TSMC’s foundries have been putting out product for the past several months, it’s about this time that the company will push its machines to full power. The new iPad Pro models did feature a 10nm-based A10X chipset, but those were just a test for the system.

Malaysian trading firm CIMB is forecasting peak production rates this quarter anywhere from 165,000 to 180,000 wafers for this quarter. Barron‘s reports that TSMC may also take over Apple A9 chip production from Samsung as the iPhone 6s remains a stronger option in the more affordable device range for developing markets.