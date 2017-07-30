iOS

Apple said to chip in $2.7 billion to LG Display for OLED panels

Contents
Advertisement

Apple has reportedly paid $2.7 billion in advance of receiving 45,000 mobile OLED displays from LG Display starting in 2019, the Korea Economic Daily reports.

The total investment is actually going to a $15.1 billion 2020 vision plan that sees a product spread of small- and medium-sized displays across plants in Korea and one joint factory in China. It is said that it will cost $3.1 billion to get a production line up to usable yields of 30,000 panels per month — that line would be purposed specifically for future iPhone displays.

The two companies are mum on the deal as industry leader Samsung Display is currently the only part provider for Apple, but it does enable Infinity Loop to wedge some leverage for price controls.

Meanwhile, LG Display is also looking at orders from Google and Xiaomi as well as its own sister electronics company for the limited quantity of its OLED panels.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
33%
Like It
33%
Want It
7%
Had It
13%
Hated It
13%
Via
The Korea Herald
Source
Korea Economic Daily
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, business, Display, iPhone 8, iPhone 9, LG, LG Display, News, OLED, Rumors
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.