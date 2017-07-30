After 911 bugfix, OnePlus 5 power drain issues surface on Reliance Jio
Indian OnePlus 5 users got a rushed update to OxygenOS 4.5.6 that was distributed globally in order to fix a lifeline issue affecting emergency services calls in certain geographies — not theirs, though. Over the early part of this weekend, though, there have been reports that the phone began draining power quicker than before.
On the OnePlus forums, maulikmodi18 found that battery usage on idle was running wild. In the couple of days since the 911 update, 6 hours of sleep would use between 20 percent and 30 percent of the battery. Other uses report similar numbers after an overnight.
OnePlus moderators have been relatively quick to respond by prompting users to clear the device’s cache and to send battery logs. After the first reports from early Friday, one staffer, David Y., told maulikmodi18 yesterday that users on the Reliance Jio network with their SIM cards in the second slot should probably disable the slot as it requires a decent-quality LTE signal — otherwise, the phone will spend all of its time searching for one. Reliance Jio’s 4G-only network is still being phased into the wider regions of the subcontinent.
The source link has all the resources you need if you’d like to clear your cache, log battery usage and send that data to OnePlus.