Samsung Galaxy Note 8: What to expect?

Samsung didn’t just tell us about their Unpacked event in New York City for August 23rd, but the company was clear in that this event is to announce the future Galaxy Note. After an explosive result last year, a lot of eyes have been placed on this new Galaxy Note. For years this has been the line-up that has defined what smartphone hardware can do, and last year’s events matched with this year’s growth in Samsung’s bottom line have only proven that there is a significant fan-base following the company. Watch our Samsung Galaxy Note 8 predictions and make sure you chime in the comments with your own.

