No wonder Facebook is exploring new ways to conquer the tech world (and the actual world), reportedly looking to branch out into selling revived modular smartphones and smart speakers with gigantic touch panels.

The social networking titan already owns not one, not two, and not three, but four of the most popular online communication platforms around the globe. Its core service has recently exceeded 2 billion monthly active users and 1.3 billion daily active users, Facebook Messenger reached its own 1.2 billion MAU milestone a few months ago, while Instagram “only” boasts 700 million photo-sharing “customers” returning to the app at least once every 30 days.

Last but certainly not least, WhatsApp continues to outpace both Instagram and Facebook Messenger on a global scale, despite enjoying somewhat modest popularity and adoption stateside.

Then again, the cross-platform instant messaging service Mark Zuckerberg paid no less than $19.3 billion for back in 2014 supports a whopping 60 languages, which must have been a key factor in its rise to 1 billion daily active users.

That’s one billion people sharing a grand total of 55 billion messages, 4.5 billion photos and 1 billion videos every single day, with the monthly active user base boosted from a cool billion less than 18 months ago to a staggering 1.3 billion now. Oh, and how is Snapchat still a thing when just one of Facebook’s multiple Stories copycats, WhatsApp Status, is able to rack up 250 million daily active users? That’s around 80 million more than Snapchat’s entire hardcore fanbase. Wow!