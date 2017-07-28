Samsung has been the world’s top smartphone vendor for a few years now, and the most successful TV manufacturer since 2006, but the chaebol’s domination of the two very important and competitive markets is nothing compared to Intel’s supremacy in a similarly influential industry.

Check that, semiconductors are even more crucial than phones for the evolution of the entire technology landscape, sitting at the core of computers and any “smart” device you can think of.

Thus, yesterday was a momentous day for Samsung in more ways than one, with record-crushing overall profits probably exceeding Apple’s latest quarterly gains (to be confirmed next week), and sales figures in the semiconductor segment beating Intel’s total Q2 revenues.

That’s right, Samsung made a staggering $7.2 billion profit between April and June 2017 on $15.8 billion earnings, consumer electronics (aka TVs and appliances) and mobile communications divisions not included.

Meanwhile, the Santa Clara-based processor specialists that failed to adapt to an increasingly mobile society “only” reported $14.8 billion sales and $2.8 billion net income for this year’s second quarter, with all businesses and departments taken into consideration.

Ironically, Intel can be happy about that result, especially the profit score, which is more than double the $1.3 billion surplus achieved back in Q2 2016. In revenue, Samsung’s chipmaking juggernaut defeated the former heavyweight champion for the first time in almost 25 years. And by all accounts and predictions, the new world leader of chips should be able to win the annual crown for 2017 as well, with DRAM and NAND flash memory demand showing no signs of a slowdown.