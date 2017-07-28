Samsung may have waited a little too long to unveil the rugged sequel to the June 2016-released Galaxy S7 Active, indirectly allowing resourceful insiders to divulge every single Galaxy S8 Active feature in addition to showing off the flat-screened flagship in the flesh.

The latest all-revealing “report” comes by way of Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, including a trio of internal presentation slides detailing the key selling points and specifications of the upcoming 5.8-inch “shatter resistant” phone.

There are no big surprises in store here, just confirmation of exciting stuff like a 4000mAh battery, “durable metal design”, “military-grade body”, “built-in” Bixby “intelligence”, and ultra-high-res 2960 x 1440 Super AMOLED panel.

We’re a bit confused about the “Infinity edge display” claim, as no one expects a dual-edged look anymore for obvious durability reasons. Either way, it’s safe to assume the Galaxy S8 Active will be able to withstand the occasional drop, shock, fumble and stumble, as well as extreme temperatures and whatnot, though the sleek, fashionable angle of the regular S8 takes a pretty big hit as a direct consequence.

At 5.99 x 2.95 x 0.39 inches, the S8 Active is unquestionably taller, wider and thicker than its elegant but fragile “cousin”, all while weighing in at a massive 7.34 ounces (207 grams) to accommodate the above-mentioned sizable battery.

We’re not seeing any other differences between the standard GS8 and the Active variant, with a Snapdragon 835 processor inside, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, microSD support, fast wireless charging capabilities, 12 and 8MP cameras, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, MST and Android 7.0 Nougat.

Headed to market in Meteor Gray and Titanium Gold color options, the Galaxy S8 Active will likely be subsidized by AT&T, but it could also see daylight in an unlocked configuration… for a change.