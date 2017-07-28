Is the Moto Z2 Force a true show of force? | #PNWeekly 263

Lenovo has gotten a Motorola phone to all the major carriers for the first time since its acquisition. It’s a wonderful achievement, but is the device itself worth celebrating? There’s no “middle ground,” just a cut between ‘Play’ and ‘Force’. What does the Moto Z2 Force mean to you?

We talk with Digital Trends mobile editor Julian Chokkattu in the second half of the show, but not before we dive into leaks and bootloops — don’t we always? — as well as the death of iPods, so make sure you’re charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch our Hangouts On Air live from 3:00pm Eastern on July 28th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 263

RSS Feed

iTunes Link

XBox Music Link

Direct Download (coming soon)

Recording Date

July 28, 2017

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Guest

Julian Chokkattu (Digital Trends)

News Summary

All the news that’s fit to podcast:

#HelloMotoWorld

Hands-on coverage of the Moto Z2 Force and two new Moto Mods: Pocketnow | Digital Trends

Availability details from the US carriers, Motorola and Best Buy

•

See you soon!