Is the Moto Z2 Force a true show of force? | #PNWeekly 263
Lenovo has gotten a Motorola phone to all the major carriers for the first time since its acquisition. It’s a wonderful achievement, but is the device itself worth celebrating? There’s no “middle ground,” just a cut between ‘Play’ and ‘Force’. What does the Moto Z2 Force mean to you?
We talk with Digital Trends mobile editor Julian Chokkattu in the second half of the show, but not before we dive into leaks and bootloops — don’t we always? — as well as the death of iPods, so make sure you’re charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch our Hangouts On Air live from 3:00pm Eastern on July 28th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!
Pocketnow Weekly 263
Recording Date
July 28, 2017
Hosts
Guest
Julian Chokkattu (Digital Trends)
News Summary
All the news that’s fit to podcast:
- More cameras and screens than ever: the Meizu PRO 7 launches
- A Snapdragon 836 iteration could play into the Pixel 2
- The Galaxy S8 Active is starting to take shape in leaks
- HTC’s new Vive headset unplugs from the PC with a Snapdragon 835
- BIG cores mean bootloops? A hack for your Nexus 5X/6P
- OnePlus is pushing the OnePlus 5 annoyingly hard
- YouTube Red and Google Play Music to be together at last
- It was nice knowing you, iPod nano and iPod shuffle
#HelloMotoWorld
- Hands-on coverage of the Moto Z2 Force and two new Moto Mods: Pocketnow | Digital Trends
- Availability details from the US carriers, Motorola and Best Buy
See you soon!