Android

Moto Z2 Force Hands-On with GamePad and Moto 360 Camera Mod (Video)

Contents
Advertisement

Yep, believe it or not, we also have a video for our hands-on coverage at the #HelloMotoWorld event. And the star of it all, of course, is the Moto Z2 Force, the first phone from the team of Lenovo and Motorola that has made it to the big carriers for sales.

It’s a thin device, secure in its aluminium unibody build and ShatterShield screen, but it just kinda exists. What it really has to support it are the Moto Mod accessories and we’ve got a Moto 360 Camera Mod (which we’ll review) and an unreleased GamePad in this video, too.

Catch availability details here and our Moto Z2 Force Hands-On video above!

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
50%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
50%
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
GamePad, Hands-on, Lenovo, Modular, Moto 360 Camera Mod, Moto Mods, Moto Z2 Force, Motorola, Smartphone, Video
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.