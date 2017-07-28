Yep, believe it or not, we also have a video for our hands-on coverage at the #HelloMotoWorld event. And the star of it all, of course, is the Moto Z2 Force, the first phone from the team of Lenovo and Motorola that has made it to the big carriers for sales.

It’s a thin device, secure in its aluminium unibody build and ShatterShield screen, but it just kinda exists. What it really has to support it are the Moto Mod accessories and we’ve got a Moto 360 Camera Mod (which we’ll review) and an unreleased GamePad in this video, too.

Catch availability details here and our Moto Z2 Force Hands-On video above!