Moto G5S pricing in eastern Europe leaked

As far as we know, the Moto Z series is all put out for the year and the Moto X is a long way to go. In between, we’re getting a slight switch-up with the mid-range G-series from Lenovo.

The Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus supposedly give a few line items slight improvements to their ‘S’-less counterparts released earlier this year. So, how much will the phone cost? WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt might have the answer, at least for one bit of geography.

Motorola Moto G5S will be ~300 Euro.

Motorola Moto G5S Plus will be ~330 Euro.

Again, prices from eastern EU. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 28, 2017

To compare, the Moto G5 in Germany costs €191 direct from Motorola while the Moto G5 Plus is currently priced at €270. Technically, Deutschland is considered part of the West, but that reduced price gap between the two devices could be welcome. Is it worth the upgrade? We’ve yet to see.