Microsoft transfers Nokia intellectual property to HMD Global

It’s been a couple years since the demise of Nokia’s hardware and services unit under Microsoft’s ownership and the company has all this consumer-focused intellectual property in mobile phones that it probably isn’t interested in anymore — a turn to cloud computing and gaming kinda helps that along.

As HMD Global looks to carry on Nokia’s smartphone torch via brand licensing, it seems that Microsoft is offering an olive branch in this space. Well, beyond the patent peaces the two have shared as a unit.

The Redmond-based company has transferred more than 500 design patents to HMD Global. The trademarks associated with these designs are still with Microsoft, but HMD could re-utilize them under different names. One of the patents covers the highly-regarded Lumia Camera UI that was featured on Nokia/Microsoft Windows phones.

The transfer was logged at the European Union.

