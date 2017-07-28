Without built-in GPS, Android Pay-enabling NFC support, standalone cellular connectivity or even a heart rate monitor, Android Wear 2.0 enthusiasts must have wondered what was the point of the LG Watch Style.

While the initial recommended pricing gap between this “stylish” timepiece and the much more capable LG Watch Sport didn’t seem to justify picking the former over the latter model either, several retailers have fairly quickly discounted the smaller, sleeker version to finally make it worth your while.

If $180 still didn’t feel affordable enough, and you’ve only been looking to buy the smartwatch (without a “companion” G6 phone), 97.4 percent trusted eBay seller mobilepros1 now has just the wearable bargain for you.

As always, the promotion relies on a “limited quantity” of products available, so it could expire before you get a chance to properly think things through. Therefore, you may want to stop thinking about it already, and pull the trigger.

Trust us, at $139.99, down from a $249.99 MSRP, this is by no means a dud. It still lacks all those features listed above, but it’s slim, lightweight and refreshingly discreet compared to its bulky “sibling.”

The LG Watch Style also dons a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, sharp 1.2-inch 360 x 360 P-OLED display, IP67-certified water and dust-resistant frame, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

The “brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged” model on sale through eBay comes with a standard silver case and beige leather band. It can be shipped nationwide, but also internationally (for an extra charge), and you’ll only pay sales tax in Florida.