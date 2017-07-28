Android

iPhone 8 packaging leaks, Essential Phone issues & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent deals you can find for the LG Watch Style on eBay. Then we talk about Microsoft and how it has transferred some key patents back to Nokia, or should we say HMD. Then we focus on the Essential Phone and how it continues to lose key employees. The Huawei Mate 10 follows as the company’s CEO teases an awesome device to come. We end today’s show talking about the iPhone 8 and how its packaging continues to confirm the leaks we’ve seen.

Stories:
‘Limited quantity’ LG Watch Style available on eBay for just $140 instead of $250
Microsoft transfers Nokia intellectual property to HMD Global
Yet another key Essential executive leaves the startup before the PH-1 is actually released
‘Full-screen’ Huawei Mate 10 billed as ‘more powerful’ than iPhone 8 after H1 2017 financial report
iPhone 8 leak tells us what we’ve seen over and over again

