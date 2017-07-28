iPhone 8 leak tells us what we’ve seen over and over again

Chinese tech outlet ZEALER has posted has posted a SIM slot schematic that could come in the box of the iPhone 8. That schematic is said to confirm the general outline of the phone, which should have a ton of screen acreage.

Instructional art inside iPhone boxes has been a fairly minimalistic endeavor with flavors of grey and white negative space. There would be accents of green to signal points of interest or action — see the material we got in the iPhone 7 Plus box above.

Same motif here. If this image is real, it clings onto our imagined picture of what the iPhone 8 will look like. The front is pretty much all screen, little bezel with room for some things near the top. Oh yeah, and the SIM tray’s at the right side, below an elongated power button. The left side has an alert switcher and a volume rocker.

All that to say that our expectations have not changed…