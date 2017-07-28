iOS

iPhone 8 leak tells us what we’ve seen over and over again

Contents
Advertisement

Chinese tech outlet ZEALER has posted has posted a SIM slot schematic that could come in the box of the iPhone 8. That schematic is said to confirm the general outline of the phone, which should have a ton of screen acreage.

Instructional art inside iPhone boxes has been a fairly minimalistic endeavor with flavors of grey and white negative space. There would be accents of green to signal points of interest or action — see the material we got in the iPhone 7 Plus box above.

Same motif here. If this image is real, it clings onto our imagined picture of what the iPhone 8 will look like. The front is pretty much all screen, little bezel with room for some things near the top. Oh yeah, and the SIM tray’s at the right side, below an elongated power button. The left side has an alert switcher and a volume rocker.

All that to say that our expectations have not changed…

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
67%
Like It
6%
Want It
5%
Had It
5%
Hated It
17%
Via
9to5Mac
Source
Weibo
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
China, Design, iPhone 8, Leak, News, Rumors, weibo
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.