Did you know the owners of the web’s top search engine, creators of the world’s most popular mobile operating system, best email client, navigation app, translation service and video sharing platform also manage a music streaming service and ad-free video library?

You probably did, but how many of you actually use Google Play Music or YouTube Red? Anyone who ever paid a subscription for either of the two around? Anyone at all?

Well, that might be about to change, as former artist manager and top label executive Lyor Cohen, recently appointed global head of music at YouTube, feels a shift in corporate strategy is needed to “deliver the best possible product for our users, music partners and artists.”

“The important thing”, according to Cohen, is “combining” YouTube Red and Google Play Music into “one offering” to improve brand recognition, minimize confusion and truly go after the likes of Spotify and Apple Music.

But a new name or perhaps the untimely death of the less popular YouTube Red service only available in five markets around the world won’t make a difference in this crowded, ultra-competitive arena also involving smaller players like Pandora, Tidal, Amazon or Deezer.

It’s therefore nice to hear Google is considering a closer collaboration with labels, producers and artists in addition to this “combination” of streaming platforms as the next evolutionary step of the tech giant’s music business. Too bad it’s all so vague and mysterious.