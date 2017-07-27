This is usually the type of deal you’d be able to find at Best Buy with a bit of luck, plenty of patience and attention to often sneaky terms and conditions, but for once (and for a limited time, of course), Verizon straight up gets into the giving mood.

Now, Big Red’s heavily discounted Moto Z2 Play isn’t exactly available for free, but we can probably all agree paying just $5 a month for two years will feel like a literal steal. No trade-in required, no catches and no strings attached… aside from a mandatory unlimited plan.

Also, be advised you’ll technically still need to cough up the full $408 retail price, of which you’ll receive no less than $288 back in bill credits starting in one or two cycles. At the end of the day 24 months, the modular 5.5-incher will have cost you a measly $120 in total. Told you it was an absolute steal.

It’s a pretty great Moto Z2 Force alternative as well, at least through Sunday, July 30, when the bargain is set to expire. The newly unveiled flagship device fetches a whopping $756 at Verizon, Insta-Share Projector Moto Mod included, and ironically, it’s actually the Moto Z2 Play that packs the heftier 3000 mAh battery.

The rest of the specs are largely inferior yet more than respectable, including Full HD AMOLED display resolution, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, microSD support, Snapdragon 626 processing power, a headphone jack and Android 7.1.1 Nougat software.

Wait a second, we just realized the Z2 Force’s extravagant MSRP is also marked down to a much more sensible $360 with monthly device payments. Decisions, decisions…