After Verizon comes the unlocked Moto Z2 Play, now up for pre-order

Enough of the Moto Z2 Force for a second — we know, it’s the newer phone out there, but the Moto Z2 Play deserves another moment to shine where it can. In this case, it’s on all the US networks.

The unlocked Moto Z2 Play one-ups the one sold exclusively by Verizon in storage, doubling it to 64GB, and comes in the same black and gold colors, too. The price goes along for the ride, though, moving from $408 (or $120 if you act fast) to $499.99. Users can apply for financing from Affirm and get it for 24 monthly payments of $19.79.

If you’re having flashbacks, it’s probably because this deal runs a little too similar to a recent sale on last year’s Moto Z. There is a spec gradient we’re dealing with, but you’re getting a better embedded battery out of the deal for the lower-power Snapdragon 626 versus the 820.

This version runs well on AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon — sorry, US Cellular — and most of their derivative virtual operators — it’s a trend we can appreciate as it has applied to several Moto phones in the past, including the Moto E4. You can check for compatibility at this link.

Just for pre-ordering from now through August 19 this device, Motorola will treat you to a JBL SoundBoost Moto Mod, either first- or second-gen, at no cost.