Touch ID slips off the power button for iPhone 8

Recent posturing from Forbes contributor Gordon Kelly gave us the scant likelihood that Apple would implement a Touch ID solution onto an elongated power button, placed on one side of the iPhone 8.

Even as an on-screen fingerprint sensor is still in development hell, — we’ve been told it’s fine one day and all broken the next — rumored designs called for the hardware button on the front to have been displaced by a full-facade OLED display anyways.

However, Chinese supply chain sources to Macotakara out of Japan say that they are getting indications that the design won’t be compatible with a Touch ID sensor on the side, so it looks like we’re either going on the display or bust. Also, that display will be framed with a minimal black bezel — no white to be found here.

At the top, we find ports for two iris sensors wedged in with where the selfie iSight camera and earpiece would be. One sensor reportedly can scan in three dimensions for facial detection while the other is an advanced colorimeter for iris scanning. There’s a possibility that a “Raise to Wake” authentication process could be implemented through these sensors.

The source, an accessories maker for Alibaba.com, claims that the iPhone 8 will be introduced alongside the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus during an event which may take place during the first full week of September. It could happen between Wednesday the 6th and Friday the 8th.

Projected shipping times for the premium model, likely to cost above $1,000, are around what other high street bankers are hearing, between October and November. Quantities will be restricted out of the gate. The 7s series of devices may ship as early as Sunday, September 16 — interesting to note as first boxes ave never shipped out on that day of the week and a usual lay-up between launch and first deliveries for an iPhone is two weeks, not one.