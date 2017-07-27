You don’t have to know a lot about mobile technology to correctly assume Apple Pay only supports the Cupertino-based company’s own hardware, Samsung Pay exclusively works with select Galaxy phones and Gear smartwatches, while Android Pay embraces Android devices from any and all OEMs.

But what if one of those three market-contesting digital wallet services extended an olive branch to opposing smartphone manufacturers? How fast would it rise to the top of this fledgling industry brimming with potential?

It obviously depends on the names and number of rivals Samsung was able to recruit as one-off allies in an ambitious effort to restrain Apple Pay’s global progress. There’s also the question of timing, not to mention the delicate implementation of MST technology into non-Galaxy devices.

Reportedly, “initial talks with other smartphone vendors in various markets” have already been conducted, and the expansion of Samsung Pay to “high-end smartphones of other companies” could begin as early as the middle of 2018.

In terms of execution, two very different approaches are allegedly being considered, with either a “specialized chip” enabling MST support heading for unnamed products of unnamed “other” OEMs or a separate accessory of some sort coming directly from Samsung to “bridge the technical barrier.”

The former move would likely be favored by mobile payment users, but it might cost the chaebol a staggering amount of money to implement on a large enough scale to make a difference.