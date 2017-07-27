Samsung moving forward on Exynos and Galaxy Note 8

After a gangbusters quarter where Samsung Electronics saw the best operating profits out of any company in the world, there’s chance that it can keep up breaking its own records with great third and fourth quarters, too. Yes, even while Apple will supposedly beat everyone over the head with the $1,000 iPhone 8.

That’s because the company is looking to push forward on driving down its chip fabrication dies from the current 10nm to 8nm in the back half of the year. 10nm processes were used for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895.

As the semiconductor division has previously highlighted, new transistor printing technology will be introduced by 2019 for 7nm and 6nm before a jump to 4nm with a completely new type of transistor in 2020.

As to the Galaxy Note 8, one executive told the press that the phone will be a multimedia hound.

The Galaxy Note series, first launched in 2011, come with a range of multimedia features, including the large-size display, and S Pen, only available with the smartphone models. The Galaxy Note 8 will feature more advanced, richer multimedia functionalities.

And here we thought all along that productivity was the main power point for the slab with a stylus.

The Note 8 should launch in New York at an Unpacked event on August 23.