Samsung Galaxy Note 8 a media powerhouse, HTC Vive Standalone VR & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Moto Z2 Play and some deals you can find on Verizon. Then we discuss YouTube Red in addition to Google Play Music, and how both services will merge. HTC follows as we hear about the company’s new Standalone Vive VR headset solution, but for China. Then we discuss Samsung’s quarter results and how it continues crushing records. We end today’s show talking about how the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is intended to be a media powerhouse according to its executives.

Stories:
This weekend only, Verizon sells the Moto Z2 Play for crazy low $5 a month ($120 total)
YouTube Red and Google Play Music officially eyed for ‘combination’ into one streaming ‘offering’
China sees HTC’s Vive Standalone VR headset
Samsung releases final record-crushing Q2 profit numbers, Galaxy S8 and chips deemed top performers

