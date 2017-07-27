While “leading” technology market analyst firm Canalys is yet to disclose global smartphone shipment numbers during Q2 2017, both China and now India’s latest quarterly reports are out, with a key common takeaway.

The mobile industry’s general state of stagnation has finally reached the two huge countries able to defy trends for so long and grow year after year. Compared to 2016’s second quarter, smartphone sales in India were down 4 percent these past three months, to a grand total of “just under” 27 million units.

No sign of change at the very top of the regional vendor chart, as Samsung grabbed a 25 percent market share, down a point sequentially, with unit figures however on a marginal year-on-year rise.

The Galaxy S8 duo obviously helped the chaebol “win back some of its premium share” after the Note 7 fiasco, with the low-end J Series capable of fending off budget-specialized rivals… for the time being.

But Xiaomi’s affordable mid-rangers gained by far the most traction this April – June timeframe, boosting the OEM’s overall tally to 4.8 million units. That’s more than four times as much as Q2 2016 sales, improving the company’s share from 13 percent during Q1 2017 to around 18 percent now.

Fellow Chinese rising stars Vivo and OPPO ended the latest quarter in third and fourth place respectively, after posting healthy yearly growth, with the former shipping an “all-time high” of 3.4 million smartphones and the latter leaving Lenovo behind once again. No words on Apple’s predictably low scores yet.