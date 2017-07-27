Nokia 3310 in 3G form at the FCC

As US carriers are winding down 2G networks, they’ve made the Nokia 3310 reboot an obsolete manner of communication. And if that’s ruining your day at all, well, there’s some relief for you if you can get it.

One variant of the little new candybar, the TA-1036, has passed into the FCC’s Office of Engineering and Technology with support for the 850MHz and 1900MHz GSM bands, which both AT&T and T-Mobile support to some extent. WCDMA bands in those same bands are also supported.

Nokiapoweruser postulates that this Nokia 3310 could launch with the Nokia 8 at an event on August 16 in London.