iPod touch line reduced, gone are iPod nano, iPod shuffle

Apple sold over 50 million iPods a year between 2007 and 2010. Yep, the first year the iPhone was sold up through to the fourth, the personal music player was at its peak of success.

That peak has long since passed. Now, it’s time for some compact iPods to go on their way as well. The company has confirmed to 9to5Mac that the iPod nano and iPod shuffle have been discontinued and last units are on sale at Apple Stores right now, though we could see stock pulled from the floor before depletion.

Meanwhile, the 6th-generation iPod touch remains afloat, though 16GB and 64GB versions are now off the table. The 32GB variant comes $50 in price to $199 while the 128GB variant is down $100 to $299, effectively taking over their counterparts’ slots.

The iPod shuffle and iPod nano were first introduced in 2005. The shuffle went through six generations of evolution, with the latest model introduced in 2010. The nano did one better with a seventh update in 2012.