iOS 11 tracks Wi-Fi connection quality records, won’t auto-join poor ones

It’s not exactly clear what metrics Apple is using to determine one of its latest tools to ease people’s aggravations, but it’s apparently been activated on the iOS 11 beta.

In fact, it’s a feature that’s been on since version 2, BGR reports, but it’s something deep behind the scenes that former Apple employee and current ad agency exec Ryan Jones spotted recently.

It’s frustrating to have to find out the hard way wherever you go that a LAN bites dust and it’s even more frustrating to keep connecting to it whenever you’re near it — you currently have to manually forget the network by going into the settings.

If this change in iOS 11 goes through, you wouldn’t have to do that at all — Auto Join would be disabled and you would connect with another network.

Is that a good thing if your iPhone or iPad essentially conks out a false positive reading? What if a good network gets banned for a bad day for whatever reason? Guess we’ll still have to do things by hand. Literally.

