After consolidating its recently recouped domination of the essential Chinese smartphone market, Huawei goes back to trying to build a strong retail presence and reputation stateside, which might prove just as crucial for the long-term growth of the world’s third largest mobile device vendor.

Unfortunately, the OEM’s latest flagship duo is still not officially available on US soil, so Android power users will need to settle for an “aging” Huawei Mate 9. The December 2016-released 5.9-incher is by no means inferior to the 5.1-inch P10 that saw daylight “internationally” a few months ago, and in order to further boost the giant’s appeal, Amazon now sells it for $459.99.

To our knowledge, this is the lowest price the Alexa-supporting, Leica dual camera-sporting Mate 9 has ever fetched in the US, refurbished deals notwithstanding. You can choose from space gray and moonlight silver flavors, and activate the 4GB RAM, Kirin 960-packing bad boy on AT&T, T-Mobile or any other GSM carrier in town.

There’s full 4G LTE compatibility to be had, as well as a standard US warranty. The same goes for the (Huawei) Honor 6X that’s also on sale at a special price, namely $174.99, in gray or gold color options.

The respectable mid-range 5.5-incher was literally just discounted from its $250 MSRP to $200 by B&H, which felt like a decent bargain for around 15 minutes, until Amazon took your savings to the next level. It’s now almost impossible to beat the value proposition of a $175 Full HD handset with Android 7.0 Nougat, dual rear shooters, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, fingerprint recognition and 3340 mAh battery.