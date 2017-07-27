Never lose power again with this dual battery and flashlight — just $59.99

After long grueling hours of hiking, you made it to the summit and want to take a photo, only to find your phone out of battery. Prevent this fiasco from ever transpiring with the SolarJuice 26,800mAh External Solar Battery.

The perfect companion for your outdoor adventures, the SolarJuice functions dually as a smartphone charger and flashlight. Relying on the built-in solar technology, the device carries a whooping 26,800mAh battery pack – enough power to fully charge your phone many times over. And when the storm arrives and darkness sets in, you’ll be out of harm’s way with the rain-resistant flashlight function.

Now 40% off, the SolarJuice 26,800mAh External Solar Battery contains 3 high-speed ports for Type-C, USB-C, and QC 3.0 devices. Get yours today for $59.99.