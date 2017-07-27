HTC announced at ChinaJoy 2017 in Shanghai that its first self-contained VR headset will run on Qualcomm power.

Details are scant on the Vive Standalone VR headset — no hardware specs of any sort, save for the fact that it uses the new Snapdragon 835 mobile VR platform — and the only timeline we have for this PC-less rig is “later this year.” We do know that it will take advantage of the Viveport content platform already in place for regular Vive users, though HTC is looking to court more developers over for apps tuned for such standalone headsets.

This is a China-only release at the moment, so we’ll have to bite our tongues for more news about the rest of the world. In the meantime, there’s always the original Vive.